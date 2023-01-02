Beneil Dariush’s Chance To Step Into Greatness

“I like fighting,” he continues. “I get bored not fighting. I get bored not preparing for an opponent. This is my job and I want to do it. That’s it. It’s not about money or guaranteeing the title shot, it’s that I want to fight the best guys in the world. I think Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira are those guys.”

The desire fighting the best in the world led Dariush to his UFC 280 bout with the surging Mateusz. He also decided to take that fight on the card because he wanted to be the backup for the lightweight title bout between Makhachev and Oliveira should anything happen.

But he found out that spot belonged to Volkanovski and didn’t quite know how to react.

“In the moment, I felt like it was definitely weird, and I was frustrated, I’ll be honest with you. I get why they did it. Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound king, but the timing was terrible for me,” Dariush said. “I seem very cool-headed but if you push the right buttons or say the right things, I’ll probably try to take your head off right there. So, after I found out the news and I cooled off, I said to myself, ‘What difference does it make? I just have to win my fights.’ It was all good and look how well it turned out.”