Beneil Dariush Can't Wait To Compete Again

Beneil Dariush attempts to submit Tony Ferguson in their lightweight bout during the UFC 262 event at Toyota Center on May 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

A two-division champion under the KSW banner before shifting to the UFC, Gamrot enters on a four-fight winning streak, having followed stoppage wins over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Ferreira with a unanimous decision victory over Arman Tsarukyan towards the end of June in one of the best fights of the year thus far.

He’s a dangerous and well-rounded opponent, and with a victory, not only would Dariush extend his winning streak to eight, but he would have the opportunity to call next in the center of the Octagon, just before Oliveira and Makhachev battle for the vacant title.

“There is nobody else that deserves this more than me, and I think everybody knows that,” he said when asked about being next in line for a championship opportunity should he earn a victory on Saturday night. “On paper, everybody knows that, and no one is going to argue it.

“I think guys will try to sneak in there, but that’s okay — they can try; I don’t think it’s going to work.”

Usually somewhat low-key — perhaps even mild-mannered — there was a greater confidence and excitement to Dariush’s voice as we spoke, almost a sense of urgency, as if the weekend couldn’t get here quick enough.

Which makes sense given that he’s been out of action since May 2021, is brimming with confidence, and chomping at the bit to show everyone what he’s believed for quite some time: that when he’s healthy, he’s the best lightweight in the world.

“If I’m as good as I think I am, everybody is food, basically; it’s really that simple,” he said, explaining his mindset. “I just have to see who my next meal is. I’m never too worried about what’s coming next. That’s my mindset: whoever is next, is next, and they’re just food.

“(Gamrot) is a stud! He’s very good all-around and he’s experienced, so I’ve got to dig deep. I’ve got to push this guy, and I’m looking forward to that. He’s got some great wins in the UFC, great wins outside of the UFC, so an opportunity to fight a guy like this — I don’t know how many opportunities I’m going to get like this.”