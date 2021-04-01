Beneil Dariush: Born For Combat

“This is my biggest opportunity, obviously for me every fight is my biggest fight of my life but in terms of opportunity this is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever had,” Dariush said. “If I don’t feel close now, I’ll never feel close. This is as close as you get, I think. I think beating a guy like Tony puts you right there and we’ll see what [UFC] wants for me after that.”

The idea of fighting an unorthodox guy like Ferguson intrigues Dariush. He isn’t sure how the fight will go and he’s expecting to face the best version of “El Cucuy” to ever set foot inside the Octagon.

While Dariush knows that sticking to his gameplan and to basics is likely what his coaches want for him, sometimes he just can’t ignore his urge to get into a crazy brawl.

“He’s very unpredictable so if I can stick to my fundamentals, I should be able to kind of negate all his weird stuff but if he is able to egg me on, we might have just another all-out battle,” Dariush said. “I would prefer to have a dominate victory and not get to beat up because I don’t want to get yelled at by my coaches and mostly my wife but there is a part of me that also enjoys that. I enjoy digging deep and going as hard as I can and leaving that Octagon knowing I left it all in there. Sometimes it’s not the smart thing to do but I enjoy that.”