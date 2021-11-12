Ben Rothwell Living The Life

Seven months ago, Rothwell welcomed his second child, this time a little boy. He has a daughter, who is now college, so the experience with his son is different than the first time around. When his daughter was born, Rothwell was constantly on the road at camps, making time to come home on the weekend so he could see her.

Rothwell’s kids fuel his fire.

“I have this little guy and he’s a little me,” Rothwell said. “I got this little guy that’s going to learn martial arts and take after me and I’m getting to be with him every day and it is a different experience. It’s motivating. It’s a motivation for me.”

Not bad to learn from someone who has been in the UFC since 2009 and is on the brink of his 40th career win this weekend in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez.

40 career wins isn’t enough for the 40-year-old, though.

“It is kind of just a number, but at the same time it’s the number that everybody goes by,” Rothwell said. “I would like to get more than that though. Get 40, but why 40? We want to get 45, 46, 47 before I’m done.”

In his last four fights, Rothwell has gone 3-1, picking up victories against Stefan Struve, Ovince Saint Preux and, most recently, Chris Barnett. Rothwell doesn’t have a specific reason for why he has been such a powerful force recently.