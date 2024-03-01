Ben Eddy On 10th Planet Affiliation | FPI 6

“I definitely feel the pressure for my team. When I lose, I don’t lose for myself, I lose for my team and it’s the same thing when I win,” Eddy explained. “Especially someone like me, who definitely has a 10th Planet style, I’m representing even more for them. I do feel that pressure, for sure.”

Eddy’s style is clinch-based and deemed “untraditional” in the jiu jitsu world. This style is shared by all grapplers under Eddie Bravo and is a staple of 10th Planet’s curriculum, whether or not they’re sharing the mat regularly with Bravo or not.

“Eddie is our coach but a lot of us are in situations where we have to run our own schedules and don’t have a coach that’s at the gym watching us or telling us what to do,” Eddy said. “I would say I’ve soaked up as much as I can from Eddie [Bravo] and I have his game plan in my head. Bravo is still definitely my coach, and my game plan is molded from what he’s created.”