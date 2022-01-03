Ben Askren Uses Wrestling To Make An Impact

Just over two years ago, Ben “Funky” Askren announced his retirement from MMA after dominating almost everywhere he fought with one skillset glowing above all others - wrestling.

Askren’s college career consisted of two NCAA titles and one of the most dominant runs in the sport’s history. His dominance carried into MMA after he finished his career with a record of 19-2 (1) with title runs devoted entirely to his wrestling and marketability.

With the urge to compete in MMA largely gone, Askren’s life is back to the sport that’s mattered the most the whole time.