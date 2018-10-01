Ben Askren Aims To Bounce Back Quickly

“I think the worst thing that could happen is an extended ass-kicking where you get your ass kicked for 15 minutes; that would be terrible,” Askren said, reflecting on his first loss. “Obviously, that isn’t what happened — he hit me with one shot — and part of me wishes I had more of an opportunity to try to do something. But at the same time, it’s just, ‘Hey, that happened and there is nothing I can do.’ It’s done, so I might as well move on.

"I think controlling the narrative is important,” continued Askren, who has handled the loss about as well as could possibly be expected. "When you don’t say anything, you leave a lot of things open to interpretation and if you don’t want them open to interpretation, you need to go and say what you think and what you feel.

More from UFC Singapore: Fight by Fight Preview | Three Fighters On The Rise | Maia vs Askren Preview

“But my genuine feeling is you get on with it when you lose,” he added. “You don’t sit and whine about it forever if it happens — you can’t change it, so you get on with your life.”

Which is exactly what the 35-year-old competitor has done.