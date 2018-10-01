Belluardo Comfortable In Enemy Territory

“I'm very at ease with that,” laughed Belluardo. “I don’t have to prove nothing to my public or to anyone but myself.”

It’s not the first time the Italian has worn the black hat on fight night, and he makes it a point to mention that when he was the invading visitor fighting the local favorite, it always worked out for him.

“It has already happened in Austria and Croatia, and both times I came home with a victory,” he said.

And though the unbeaten Madsen, a three-time Olympian and 2016 silver medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling for Denmark, is the “name” in this matchup, Belluardo is by no means an easy mark for his opponent, having won 12 of his 16 pro bouts, doubling the MMA experience of the 8-0 Madsen.