Bella Mir: The Ultimate Competitor

She watched him in the gym, saw his work ethic and witnessed him become the UFC heavyweight champion. Those early memories shaped Bella and made her want to compete in wrestling, jiu jitsu and MMA, just like her father.

It was inevitable that she would follow in her father’s footsteps, whether he liked it or not.

Pre-Order UFC 272 Today!

“My dad pushed softball; I was into softball. He pushed soccer, track, you name it. He was just hoping to God that I would never pick fighting. It’s hard to not pick it when you’ve been around it your whole life,” Bella told UFC.com. “I didn’t get serious with it until 14, when I was like, ‘OK this is probably what I’m going to do when I’m older.’ That’s when I finally knew that I was going to be a fighter, too.”

One of the moments when Frank knew he wasn’t going to be able to delay Bella’s desire to fight happened one day during a softball practice, when Bella dislocated her arm. The initial reaction of most athletes would be to get immediate medical attention.

Not Bella.

Bella tried to hide the injury from her team and from her father because she couldn’t fathom the idea of missing practice. But her dad noticed and pulled her from the practice to get her to the emergency room as fast as possible.

To say that Bella was upset would be an understatement.

“She wouldn’t even talk to me in the car ride to the hospital,” Frank recalled. “She was so mad that I took her out of practice and I’m thinking, ‘You have a serious injury you suffered in practice; this isn’t even a game.’ That’s how competitive Bella is. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”