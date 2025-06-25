Bella Mir Shattering The Stereotypes | UFC BJJ 1

And if you think this is the enthusiasm, not just of youth, but of being new to the world of combat sports, that’s not it. In fact, after I tell her that she’s done a lot in 21 years, she responds, “I tell myself otherwise.”

That humility is nice, but displaced, considering that Mir’s resume already includes a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a 3-0 pro MMA record, a 2024 IBJJF NoGi World championship as a blue belt, three IBJJF National championships, status as an NCAA finalist and two-time NCAA All-American as a wrestler, and a place on the U20 & U23 World wrestling teams in wrestling.

That’s a lot and it begs the question, what’s next?

“The end goal is to be in the UFC,” she said. “But I've been wanting to do other things on my journey there. I feel like I want to do jiu-jitsu, but I always wanted to do it professionally, so I'm excited getting on the UFC BJJ card, and I still have some goals I want to hit in jiu-jitsu. For wrestling, I'm just going to finish out my college career, trying to get that national title. I've made a couple world teams so far, so I definitely think making a senior world team and the Olympic team, of course, have always been two last goals of mine I've wanted to hit. So I’m definitely just going by ear. That's why I'm always trying to keep myself busy, trying to give myself as much opportunity as I can when it comes to wrestling, jitsu and MMA. I've always grown up doing it all. I had my first pro fight at 17 and I started off since I was about four years old, since the youngest little kid could be in the gym. (Laughs) My dad would take me to the gym and I would spar boys in kickboxing and I'd do jiu-jitsu and wrestling and judo. So I've always been doing it all from a young age.”

Ah, her dad. Yes, Bella Mir is the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, one of the greatest grapplers to grace the Octagon, and a man who fought a Who’s Who of the sport during his 15-year UFC career. And as much as jiu-jitsu and MMA shaped his life, Mir didn’t necessarily want his daughter to follow in his footsteps.