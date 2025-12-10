Bella Mir Already Establishing Her Own Reputation | UFC BJJ

While there are numerous elements that make Mir a must-see attraction whenever she competes, one of the things that stands out most prominently is her openness about the voice that creeps into her head in those tense moments where it’s either fight or flight.

“As long as I’m breathing, that voice will always be there,” began the three-sport standout when asked if the voice has quieted or dissipated at all of late. “I feel like people just don’t like to talk about it because it shows that they’re ‘weak,’ and I just don’t think there is anything wrong with being honest.

MORE UFC BJJ: Tackett's Whirlwind Year

“I know that if you have been in a combat sports competition, I know that voice has been in your head where you’ve doubted yourself; ‘What if she just finishes you out right here and you just get to go home and leave?’ There are so many times where that voice comes in and either you completely quiet your mind, but that’s way harder to do because it’s hard to quiet the noise, so what me and my dad do is just ‘be louder’ — make your noise louder than the voice inside of you; that’s what I’ve been working on.

“It definitely has gotten better where I’m not super-nervous or freaking out because I compete all the time,” she added with a smirk. “I couldn’t tell you how many competitions I’ve had this year — dozens. It’s gone quieter, but I definitely always have to conquer it.”

If things play the way she anticipates, there will be a number of things Mir conquers both in the immediate future and over the course of what she projects to be a long and successful career.