Jack Della Maddalena: Believe The Hype

“I’ve just always been intrigued by fighting,” explains the 25-year-old. “For some reason, I was constantly wrestling with my brother. We’d be practicing moves and that sort of thing. Then, when I was 13, I took up boxing.

“I saw some MMA videos around that time, too – I remember a collection of Wanderlei Silva highlights that really opened my mind to the sport. But I didn’t know where I could learn it, so I stuck with boxing.”

Two years later, Della Maddalena discovered Scrappy MMA & Fitness in Perth, Western Australia, and his current journey began. After just a single lesson, he knew MMA was something in which he would eventually compete, and he’s been training at the same gym ever since.

The 170er might be a prospect who Dana White has described as “special” and Joe Rogan has praised as “having a huge future ahead of him”, but there was a time when he wasn’t sure exactly how far he’d get in the sport.

“I didn’t feel great after losing my first two fights,” he admits. “It was a major low point for me, but I still loved training, and my coach convinced me that I was better than what I’d shown in those performances.

“We set a goal to win the next 10 fights and we stuck with that plan. I just kept my belief and it happened.”