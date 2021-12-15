Belal Muhammad's Surge To Stardom

Muhammad kicked off the year with victory over Dhiego Lima in February, playing to his strengths by weaponizing his conditioning and pace to grind down the two-time Ultimate Fighter finalist in a battle contested largely along the fence.

A couple days later, a spot opened up against Leon Edwards in a main event two weeks down the road, and the Chicagoland native jumped at the chance to share the Octagon with the top-ranked Birmingham man in the final bout of the night. Nothing went as planned, as Edwards came out firing to control the first, and then accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye just seconds into the second round, bringing the fight to an anticlimactic halt.

While the result wasn’t what he had wanted, Muhammad’s willingness to raise his hand in that situation raised his profile and, combined with a handful of stints as an analyst for UFC broadcasts later in the year, the emerging welterweight was well on his way to making sure fight fans were going to remember his name in 2021.

“Doing my analyst work, the desk job has been a huge year for me so far,” said Muhammad, a rapid-fire talker who has also elevated his profile with his commitment to social media over the years, including his YouTube game show, Remember the Show. “I think it helped show the UFC that they have a star on their hands; that they have somebody they can promote and that knows how to promote himself.

“It helps me with fighting too because I’m studying fights and it makes me realize, ‘Oh, this guy does that and that guy does this,’” he added. “It helps me see new things, and I’m able to work and be involved this whole time where it may have been four or five months since my last fight, but I was still going to Vegas, getting some training in down there, meeting new people down there doing this work — it’s a constant evolution.”