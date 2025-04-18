Belal Muhammad Welcomes All Doubters

We break down guys to a different level, and I think with Jack we're going to do the same exact thing. We're going to break him down and then we're going to break into the cage.”

Muhammad is open about his goal to be known as the greatest welterweight ever. In a division that has seen champions like George St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman, Muhammad understands the breadth of that task, which starts with stacking title defenses together.

He’s happy to put in the work, however, just as he is happy to take on all comers. The division is arguably as interesting as it has ever been. After Della Maddalena and Rakhmonov, the title picture includes Sean Brady, who just dismantled Edwards and is keen on a rematch with the champion. Joaquin Buckley is becoming a sort of boogeyman in the Top 10 after besting Colby Covington for his fourth win in 2024 alone. Machado Garry is probably the highest profile of the young faces on the rise, but Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are right on his tail.

And all their sights are set on what Muhammad has. Even if the wider fan base has yet to hand Muhammad his flowers for what he has accomplished, he knows that will eventually come. He also knows that isn’t what matters most. He appreciates getting messages from people like Tyron Woodley, acknowledging the long and hard road Muhammad took to where he is now. It’s all part of his story, and it’s all part of what is driving him for more.

“At the end of the day, like I said, those people they don’t know the work that I put in; it's for the people that are around me, the real fighters. Daniel Cormier always told me when I was on my come-up, ‘I don't know why they hate you, but just know they hated me. They booed me, and then I became the loved one.’ (Fans) don't know what they have until it's gone, but for myself, it was never about the fan love. It was about just the glory, getting my hand raised and continue winning and continue proving doubters wrong. I’d rather have the doubters. I want the doubters. I want people to tell me that I can't do it, so that I could keep proving them wrong. It is the one thing that motivates me more than anything.”