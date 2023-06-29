Belal Muhammad Vouches For Bravo-Young’s Speed & Vibes | UFC FIGHT PASS

“I’ve trained with him before,” Muhammad said. “I got to feel his speed and his technique. It was a very fun time and he’s such a cool person. He brings great energy to the room.”

He’s one of the most soft-spoken wrestlers on the mat while also having the most reason to speak. Bravo-Young is a generational talent that could instantly walk into almost any combat sport and find success on will and drive alone.

Watch The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 Live June 29

His “toss up” situations alone are enough for Muhammad to recommend that his peers give RBY’s FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 match a watch.

“I’m excited because RBY is one of the best wrestlers in the world and he has a great style for grappling,” Muhammad said. “I want to see how his scrambles translate over.”