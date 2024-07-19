Belal Muhammad: “There’s No More Running Now”

Since Muhammad’s last fight — a five-round decision win over Gilbert Burns in May 2023 — he had to do one of the hardest things in fighting: wait. When Edwards defended his belt against Usman for the first time, the consensus No. 1 contender was Colby Covington, a master of the waiting game. To that point, Muhammad had little else to prove and few holes in his resume to earn a title shot, so he stayed put and stood firm while the Edwards-Covington matchup came to fruition.

Naturally, however, that took a while. Nine months passed before Edwards defended his belt against Covington in a clean sweep on the scorecards. Muhammad stayed busy, though, routinely showing up at UFC events and making appearances to interact with fans. It was all he could do while he wasn’t fighting to help people, for lack of a better term, remember his name.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

“It's hard. I'm trying to teach these younger guys now you've got to stay relevant outside of your fights (and) away from fight,” he said. “Even if you don't have to fight, try to get to as many UFC events as possible. Get on social media, put yourself out there because fighters, we fight one, two, three times a year if we're lucky. And after that week, there’s another fight, so the only way to stay relevant is to stay in the public eye, go out there, shake hands, meet fans, take pictures with them. Show off your real personality, because 90 percent of these people, they've never met you before. They never see you, so they had their own idea of what you are. Then, when they meet you in person, it’s like, ‘You're one of the coolest guys. We expected you to be a fighter, to be nuts or crazy,’ and they expect you to be like that.”

After Edwards shut out Covington, more waiting was required. In fact, eight more months will have passed before Muhammad will finally get his title shot.