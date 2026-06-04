Belal Muhammad | Not Satisfied

Entering the year as the UFC welterweight champion, the Chicago native dropped the title to Jack Della Maddalena in an entertaining and competitive bout at UFC 315 in Montreal in May, and then six months later, he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in a clash with ascending Irish contender Ian Machado Garry in Qatar. The tandem setbacks marked the first time in his career that he has lost back-to-back fights and left him stationed at No. 5 in the divisional rankings.

But Muhammad has always been a “bigger picture” guy and when asked about the challenges of last year ahead of his 2026 debut this weekend opposite Gabriel Bonfim at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, the 37-year-old offered some perspective on how a different professional year didn’t prevent last year from being one he looks back on fondly.

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“2025 is still one of the best years of my life,” Muhammad said. “I had a daughter and she’s healthy, happy; first kid, so for me, it’s just about looking at the blessings around you.

“I think too many people forget about how lucky we are. Looking at the world, looking at the wars, looking at Gaza, losing a fight is nothing compared to what those people are losing, compared to what those people are doing every single day. It just shows me how small the sport is compared to them, so for me, sport-wise, it’s about getting better, growing; using those losses to get more motivation. Right now, I’m the best version of myself, the strongest version of myself, and Saturday night is gonna be the best performance I put on.”