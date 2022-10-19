Belal Muhammad Loves The Doubters

Needless to say, everyone in the gym is pushing each other to be the best version of themselves.

“We're all in the same mindset together,” Muhammad said. “We're all cutting weight together. You're not on this lonely road. When we do cardio, we're jogging together, shoulder to shoulder. We're pushing each other to go harder. It was cool to have all of us in that same type of mode.”

Muhammad knows the impact that Nurmagomedov has made on the MMA community worldwide and he isn’t taking that for granted. He is embracing all of the advice and feedback that the former lightweight champion has given.

“He's a champion,” Muhammad said. “He's got all the accolades in the world. He doesn't have to be here, he's got all the money in the world, but for him to give us his time and his knowledge, it just showed me, and made me want to work that much harder…it wasn't just for views or anything like that. He wouldn't just show up one day and then not show up. He was there to help us. He wants greatness out of all of us.”