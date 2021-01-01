Belal Muhammad Looking To Break Through at UFC 258

“I know that my levels are good enough to be with the best guys and I know that I’m going to be a champion,” he added. “I don’t need to force it, I don’t need to talk about it — as long as I keep going out there and winning, it’s going to come to me.”

He’s also quick to point to another welterweight that always remained true to himself and only ascended to stardom later in his career as a reminder to simply keep doing what he’s doing.

“(Jorge) Masvidal has been this good, he’s always been the same guy, the same personality — he’s always been this way, but he never got that shine,” he said of the Miami-bred veteran who grabbed the spotlight in 2019, more than 15 years into his professional career. “It took one fight to make something click where fans started to love him and everything started going the right way for him, and it was later in his career.

“I feel like for me, if I keep being myself, keep being me, it’s going to be the same thing.”

UFC 258: Inside the Octagon - Usman vs Burns

But that doesn’t mean he’s not going to keep doing everything he can to maximize his opportunities.

In addition to remaining active and engaging on social media, Muhammad intends to turn his trip to Las Vegas for UFC 258 into a multi-week stay so that if he comes out of Saturday’s clash with Lima without any injuries, he could potentially make an immediate turnaround and take advantage of any openings that come up during this extended stretch of events being held at the UFC Apex.

“God-willing I’m healthy after Saturday, I want to get right back into it because this is a time where guys can make a name for themselves and an era where people are tuning into the UFC a lot right now,” said Muhammad, who watched ultra-active competitors like Angela Hill and Kevin Holland use their constant readiness and a string of quality performances to catapult them further up the rankings in their respective divisions last year. “If you’re the guy that is always willing to say yes, you can blow up, and I want to be one of those guys.