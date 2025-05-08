Belal Muhammad Is Working Harder Than Ever

“I was in his place last fight; I was the challenger,” Muhammad said. “I was the guy that had my first moment to fight for the belt, so I know what he's thinking. I know what he's feeling. But the thing that he doesn’t realize is he's fighting a champion that has that same mindset. I'm still that guy that wants what he has. He has 17-fight winning streak. I want that win streak. I want to take that from him, and that mindset is going to give me time to keep me winning, to keep me hungry.”

The journey to gold made Muhammad the never-quit, undeniable force he is in the Octagon. It’s something he wears on his sleeve, and he wants to continue not only his own momentum, but that of his teammates at Valle Flow Striking. Earlier in the year, Yair Rodriguez and Ignacio Bahamondes picked up spectacular wins. Muhammad gets his turn in Montreal, and he hopes to set the stage for his teammate and women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña when she defends her title at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.

WATCH: Belal Muhammad's Fight Week Interview

“It's been amazing because we're a small family,” Muhammad said. “Whenever one of us fight, we all fight. We all have that same mentality. We want to see each other succeed. So for them two to come out with huge wins and win the way they won, it just shows we're doing the right stuff. We're building something special in Chicago. We're the only team in the world with two world champions and people aren't even talking about us enough. They're talking about all these other teams, this squad, that squad. But like I said, I think we have the best squad in the world. We have the best team in the world, and we're going to show it again this Saturday.”