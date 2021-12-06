Belal Muhammad Is Hungry For Another Main Event

That’s no surprise, considering that Diaz’s opponent is one that Muhammad hasn’t forgotten since March: Leon Edwards.

“I definitely want that fight back,” Muhammad said. “He’s still ranked number three and he’s still one of those guys you want to go through. But also because of the way that he talked after that fight, saying that it was going to be an easy fight, but it was only one round out of an extra four rounds. He can say what he wants, but when we get that fight back, we’ll really see what will happen.”

The two UFC welterweights faced off against each other in March, with Muhammad riding a four-fight win streak into his first main event. The bout was ruled a no contest 18 seconds into the second round due to an accidental eye poke from Edwards.