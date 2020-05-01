Belal Muhammad Finds Peace In The Octagon

One way that Muhammad has coped with the uncertain and difficult times is training. He’s been able to put his head down and put work in to take his mind off of all the negativity he sees daily.

“It’s definitely a crazy time right now,” the 31-year-old Muhammad said. “You look at the news and everyone is so stressed out because there are so many things going on in the world right now. The best thing for me is training; it’s like my medication. I just want to live life and be happy, so I found peace in getting punched in the face or tapping someone out.”

On Saturday, Muhammad will be able to do what he loves when he fights Lyman Good in the UFC APEX. The bout is an opportunity for Muhammad to extend his win streak to three in a row while performing on the event’s main card.

“This is the time when everyone is tuned in. Everyone has already been through all of the Netflix shows and now they want to watch some live sports,” Muhammad said. “I’m on the main card on ESPN and there are going to be a lot of eyes on me. I’m an exciting fighter and I am going to show out.”

Putting on a show is important to Muhammad, especially since each of the UFC cards that have taken place since the promotion returned to action in early May have featured more than a few exciting moments.