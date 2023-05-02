Belal Muhammad Aims To Break Gilbert Burns

Saturday night at UFC 288, the Chicagoland native takes on Gilbert Burns in a short notice clash between welterweight contenders. It’s a matchup neither was initially seeking out, but when the original co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush was forced to be rescheduled, both title hopefuls raised their hand to fill the opening in Newark this weekend.

And a couple days from now, Muhammad will go back to work.

“I knew it would be a long road and a hard road, but we’re getting close to the end of the road; I see the finish line, so it’s starting to pay off,” began Muhammad, reflecting on the journey that carries him into this weekend’s five-round clash with Burns on a four-fight winning streak, a nine-fight unbeaten streak, and one win away from challenging for championship gold. “Winning this fight, I know that my next fight is going to be for the title, and that’s all I needed to hear to take this fight; that’s all I needed to know.”

Muhammad has been the odd man out in the welterweight title picture as Leon Edwards ascended to the throne and solidified his place as champion with consecutive victories over Kamaru Usman, and was in attendance in Miami last month when Colby Covington was announced as the next to challenge the Brit for his title.

The streaking 33-year-old had been calling for a bout with “Chaos,” who hasn’t fought since defeating Jorge Masvidal last March, and was at a loss for words as he sat in the audience listening to Burns demand a second title shot after sending Masvidal into retirement at UFC 287.