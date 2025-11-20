Belal Muhammad Aiming to Make a Statement

But the welterweight focus was always set to carry over to this weekend’s debut event in Doha, Qatar, as the co-main event on Saturday’s fight card at ABHA Arena features former titleholder Belal Muhammad returning for the first time since losing the belt in a crucial showdown with Irish standout Ian Machado Garry.

Preview Every Fight On Saturday's Card

And in the wake of last weekend’s electric showings in the division, “Bully B” is raring to step back into the Octagon and make a statement this weekend.

“I’m excited,” began Muhammad, speaking with the UFC Digital team earlier this week. “To be able to fight in front of the crowd here is gonna be amazing. Whenever it’s the first time in a country, they’re so excited. I’m seeing it in the fans already. The people here have been amazing, so for me, the last two times I fought in a Middle Eastern country, we’ve gotten the bonus, gotten the finish, so I’m planning to do the same.