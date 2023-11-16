BEING THE BEST BRENDAN ALLEN POSSIBLE

While his 34,000 plus followers on Instagram may not be enough to get his wardrobe request pushed through, his current five-fight winning streak is plenty good enough to make the surging middleweight from “The Boot” a dark horse contender in the middleweight division as he heads into his first scheduled UFC main event this weekend opposite Paul Craig.

One of five former LFA middleweight titleholders currently active on the UFC roster, the 27-year-old Allen was always viewed as a promising talent as he rose through the ranks and punched his ticket to the biggest stage in the sport with a first-round submission win over Aaron Jeffery on Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

He hit the ground running, posting three straight victories before stoppage losses to current champ Sean Strickland and Top 15 mainstay Chris Curtis bookended a four-fight, 13-month stretch from mid-November 2020 to the close of 2021. Since then, “All In” has been “all win,” as he heads into Saturday’s meeting with the Scottish submission ace riding a five-right winning streak.

“I could say that those things shouldn’t have happened, but it happened, right?” Allen began, addressing his current form and extended run of success. “I can’t change it — all I can do is move on, grow, and try to get better at every aspect of fighting because it evolves so fast, guys get better so fast.