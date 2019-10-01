Behind The Night: Sonnen vs Filho 1

Everything from beginning, middle and end is different than expected. To go even further, even what a fighter builds up in their mind days out is squabbled by the reality behind the scenes. Foiled expectations would typically begin upon warmups.

“There’s not dressing rooms like in the back like there would be in a big arena,” Sonnen said. “What they had to do was makeshift a dressing room using some pipe and drape. Which means you literally take some pipes, piece them together and hang a drape over it. You’re separated from your opponent by not even a quarter inch of a sheet.”

All that adrenaline that was missing from inside the venue? You can go ahead and replace it with the adrenaline that is usually missing during warmups.

“I’m on the other side of this apron, and I’m getting ready to go out five rounds and I’m getting ready to go out as the co-main event,” Sonnen said. “I’m getting ready to go out on TV, I’ve got to warm up right through fabric and the way your mind works is everything you hear on the other side of the fabric you assume is your opponent. If I hear somebody hitting mits it sounds like gunshots. I have no idea who that is, but in my mind, it’s my opponent.”

Sonnen recalls looking around, seeing fighters like Urijah Faber and other faces of the WEC as they all tried to ignore the fact that they were possibly hearing their opponent nearly exploding pads.