Although Islam Makhachev’s dominance in the UFC has led him to a title fight, he still cannot halt comparisons to his mentor: UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But Islam does not mind the comparisons. In fact, he is the first one to credit everyone from his teammates and coaches to his family and former employers for his success.

Even with world-class help, what drove Islam to walk the long, hard path to UFC glory? And why did everyone around him see something special in him?

Hear Islam Makhachev's story below on this episode of Becoming A Fighter with Megan Olivi.