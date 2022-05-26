Be A Champion With UFC’s Legacy Championship Replica Belt

The belt’s new, sleek design was released in 2019 for the promotion’s 25-year anniversary, and January 19, 2019, marked the belt’s first appearance in the Octagon as UFC President Dana White wrapped it around the waist of former two-division champion Henry Cejudo after his bantamweight title-winning bout against TJ Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 143.

UFC’s authentic legacy belt is customized individually for every champion. Each belt includes the fighter’s name and weight class, in addition to a flag icon representing their home country. Eight stones border the left and right plates and are replaced once the champion successfully defends their title. The date and location of the win will be engraved adjacent to the stone. For authenticity, White’s engraved signature alongside a unique serial number is included on the back of the belt.

The belt consists of 25 stones surrounding the center plate, representing the years since UFC’s origin in 1993. The plate also contains eight flags honoring the first eight countries to have a UFC champion including the USA – Mark Coleman, Canada – Carlos Newton, Brazil – Murilo Bustamante, Netherlands – Bas Rutten, Poland – Joanna Jedrzejzyk, Belarus – Andrei Arlovski, England – Michael Bisping, and Ireland - Conor McGregor.

Made of zinc alloy casts with 24k gold and silver plating, the replica belt brings a championship feeling right to your home. Other features include synthetic acrylic stones, PU faux leather straps, and brass snaps with golf plate snap covers. The belt measures 50 inches long, is 11.5 inches wide and weighs eight pounds. The belt also includes a Roman numeral engraving of 1993, UFC’s inaugural year.

If you’re a longtime UFC fan, you can also check out the UFC Classic Championship Replica Belt, used from 2001-2018, or the PRIDE Replica Belt. Working at a desk? Then our 21.5” UFC Legacy Replica Desktop Belt is the one for you! The Legacy Championship Belt can also be found in our roleplay design for $30.00.

