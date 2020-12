UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has been voted BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year.

The Russian, 32, extended his perfect professional record to 29 wins with an emotional victory over interim champion Justin Gaethje in October.

The UFC lightweight champion fought just months after the death of his father, coach and mentor Abdulmanap.

Considered by some to be the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time, he retired straight after his victory.