From Battlefield Fight League To The UFC

MICHAEL CHIESA

The current Top 10 welterweight and former Ultimate Fighter winner only made one appearance under the BFL banner, venturing to Vancouver Island to face Darcy James at BFL 7 in Nanaimo, British Columbia.

“I played a little bit of the heel role that fight — I fought the local guy and did a little taunting to the crowd because I was getting booed a little bit,” recalled Chiesa, who secured a first-round submission win to move to 4-0 in his young career. “It was so cool because the fans in Canada are so great and once the fight was over, they took me in with open arms.

“It was a fun experience and the promoters made it extra special,” continued the Spokane, Washington native, who entered The Ultimate Fighter house less than a year later. “That was the first fight where I got to fight side-by-side with UFC vets — Jesse Taylor was on the card — so that was my first ‘big show’ experience. I felt right at home, I felt comfortable, and it was good.”

MATT DWYER

Kelowna, British Columbia’s Dwyer competed on each of the first two Battlefield Fight League events and four of the first six shows, wrapping up his amateur career with a third-round submission win. He then turned pro and became one of the top early success stories within the promotion, posting a 7-1 record while winning the welterweight title and defending it three times.

Dwyer signed with the UFC following his second-round stoppage win over TUF finalist DaMarques Johnson at BFL 30, posting a 1-3 record inside the Octagon while earning a pair of post-fight bonuses.

In his second fight after being released by the UFC, Dwyer returned to Battlefield and claimed the middleweight title with a split decision win over Chris Anderson at BFL 53.

JEREMY KENNEDY

The 28-year-old Kennedy followed a comparable path to Dwyer, initially competing under the Battlefield banner as an amateur, claiming the amateur featherweight strap with a second-round submission win at BFL 14. Following one more amateur appearance, “JBC” turned pro, securing a unanimous decision win over Dan Lin at BFL 24 to move to 1-0.

After a handful of fights overseas, Kennedy returned home to the Lower Mainland and the BFL cage, closing out BFL 32 with a second-round submission win before claiming the vacant featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Mario Pereira five months later.

He signed with the UFC and debuted at home in Vancouver with a victory over Alex Ricci in August 2016, then added two more wins to push his overall record to 11-0. Kennedy suffered his first professional loss at UFC 221, landing on the wrong side of a unanimous decision verdict against current featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

He departed the promotion following that bout and currently holds a 16-2, 1 NC record.