Battlefield Fight League Set To Debut On UFC Fight Pass

“Getting on UFC FIGHT PASS for our 11-year anniversary is kind of a big deal,” said Battlefield president Jay Golshani, whose promotion returns for the first time in 13 months with an 11-fight card on Friday night, airing exclusively on the UFC’s streaming platform. “There are a lot more opportunities for everyone involved, especially the fighters, because the exposure they get on UFC FIGHT PASS is great.

“Every fighter that joins our promotion, their optimum goal is to make the UFC. Seven of our fighters have made the UFC so far, and our process is to try and bring them up through our promotion to the UFC.

“The first 10 years, we got seven fighters into the UFC,” continued Golshani, who watched as four members of that group — Matt Dwyer, Jeremy Kennedy, Arjan Bhullar, and Cole Smith — parlayed amateur and pro success under the BFL banner into the opportunity to compete inside the UFC Octagon. “They started as amateurs in our promotion, they graduated to pro champions with us, and then signed with the UFC.”

As a promotion on the West Coast of Canada, where exposure isn’t always a plentiful as in some American markets, and media coverage is sparse, achievements like that have a huge impact and raise the profile of the promotion with athletes looking to further their careers.

Being on UFC FIGHT PASS has a similar impact, as rather than competing before small, but boisterous, live crowds and a limited audience viewing the event through other outlets, the athletes set to compete on Friday at BFL 66 and future events from here on out will now be showcased on the top combat sports streaming platform around.