Battlefield Fight League Set To Debut On UFC Fight Pass

The traditional gift for an 11th anniversary is steel, but for Vancouver, British Columbia’s Battlefield Fight League (BFL), Year 11 begins with its first show on UFC FIGHT PASS.
“Getting on UFC FIGHT PASS for our 11-year anniversary is kind of a big deal,” said Battlefield president Jay Golshani, whose promotion returns for the first time in 13 months with an 11-fight card on Friday night, airing exclusively on the UFC’s streaming platform. “There are a lot more opportunities for everyone involved, especially the fighters, because the exposure they get on UFC FIGHT PASS is great.
“Every fighter that joins our promotion, their optimum goal is to make the UFC. Seven of our fighters have made the UFC so far, and our process is to try and bring them up through our promotion to the UFC.
“The first 10 years, we got seven fighters into the UFC,” continued Golshani, who watched as four members of that group — Matt Dwyer, Jeremy Kennedy, Arjan Bhullar, and Cole Smith — parlayed amateur and pro success under the BFL banner into the opportunity to compete inside the UFC Octagon. “They started as amateurs in our promotion, they graduated to pro champions with us, and then signed with the UFC.”
As a promotion on the West Coast of Canada, where exposure isn’t always a plentiful as in some American markets, and media coverage is sparse, achievements like that have a huge impact and raise the profile of the promotion with athletes looking to further their careers.
Being on UFC FIGHT PASS has a similar impact, as rather than competing before small, but boisterous, live crowds and a limited audience viewing the event through other outlets, the athletes set to compete on Friday at BFL 66 and future events from here on out will now be showcased on the top combat sports streaming platform around.
“Battlefield not only gives guys the chance to further their careers by stepping in to fight, it’s given them the chance to fight against the best possible talent in the area,” continued Chiesa, who trains at Sikjitsu in Spokane, Washington, roughly 30 minutes from the Canadian border, and has watched various teammates compete under the BFL banner in the past. “You have to put the best regional guys against each other to see who emerges and could be the guy that potentially moves on to the bigger promotion.
“They’re giving guys the opportunity to do that and it’s very important. That’s how guys get to the UFC — these promoters put together these shows and give them an opportunity to do that. I’m glad Battlefield is getting this stage to showcase their product and give these guys the opportunity pursue their dreams.”
Friday’s debut on UFC FIGHT PASS includes a host of fighters looking to take the next step forward in their careers, including the professional debut of amateur standout Indroop Virk, a welterweight clash between undefeated prospects Kennan Keller (2-0) and Kyran Cameron (4-0), and a pair of championship fights.
In the co-main event, heavyweight titleholder Caio Machado (3-1-1) squares off with veteran Lee Mein (11-14), father of former UFC welterweight Jordan Mein, while in the main event, local product and lightweight champ Achilles Estremadura (6-0) faces battle-tested regional staple Curtis Demarce (18-15).
“Now that we’re on UFC FIGHT PASS, one thing you’re definitely going to notice is that while our production has always been good, you’re going to see two steps up,” said an excited Golshani. “You’re going to see things that get the fans intrigued to keep watching the fights. This is a chance to showcase what our promotion is all about and how it’s different from others out there in terms of production and bringing up the fighters within the promotion.
“And for these fighters, it’s a great opportunity to showcase their talent in front
“We’ve been on FOX Sports regional, we were the first Canadian promotion to be live on Fight Network, we’ve been on CHEK TV, and we’ve been doing our own pay-per-view, but for fight fans, the exposure of UFC FIGHT PASS — it’s the No. 1 streaming platform for combat sports, so this is a huge deal for our promotion and all of our fighters, obviously,” explained Golshani.
“This gives our athletes the exposure of being on UFC FIGHT PASS, where the UFC matchmakers can see who they are because being on the West Coast, sometimes we don’t get as much exposure as other places.”
Another athlete who benefitted from competing under the BFL banner on his way to the UFC Octagon is former Ultimate Fighter winner and current sixth-ranked welterweight Michael Chiesa, who defeated Darcy James by first-round submission to earn his fourth professional victory at BFL 7 in Nanaimo, British Columbia.
Fresh off a stint behind the desk on last weekend’s UFC event in Las Vegas and a perfect 4-0 since relocating to the welterweight division, “Maverick” offered high praise for Golshani and the promotion, highlighting the importance of what outfits like Battlefield Fight League do for emerging fighters.
“First and foremost, Battlefield Fight League — Jay Golshani and his whole team — they take care of their fighters, their production value is great, and from the minute they started their promotion, they’ve strived to put together really good fights,” said Chiesa.
“I look at Battlefield Fight League as the LFA of Canada — they’re better than any promotion in Canada, they do a great job grooming fighters for the big leagues, and we’ve had Jeremy Kennedy, Tristan Connelly, Matt Dwyer, and a lot of good guys move on to the bigger promotions and have a lot of success.
