Battlefield Fight League 67 Is Dejan Kajic's Chance

A dozen years after making his debut at Armageddon Fighting Championship 3, the 36-year-old carries a 12-7-2 record into his clash with Kyran Cameron on Friday night at Battlefield Fight League 67. What that mark doesn’t show is that the Vancouver-based veteran enters as the reigning BFL super welterweight (175 pounds) titleholder, a former BFL middleweight champion, and riding a four-fight winning streak, with each of those victories coming in by way of stoppage, three of them in the first round.

“I’ll be honest with you,” began Kajic, who missed out on an opportunity to compete last February when his opponent encountered travel issues before Battlefield was forced to postpone its plans due to the global coronavirus pandemic. “When I lost that fight (against Menad Abella) where I was 8-6-2 going into that fight, I felt like I won and it broke my heart.

“I went up to the hotel room after losing that fight and that was the first time in a long time that I cried,” continued the Bosnian-born veteran. “I gave myself 24 hours to feel sorry for myself and when I woke up after that, I said, ‘You’re better than this.’ I started taking everything more seriously, putting emphasis on the small little battles, and changed my mindset, my approach to the game.

“I started surrounding myself with much better guys and it all made a huge difference.”