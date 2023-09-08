 Skip to main content
Jamie Mullarkey of Australia celebrates his victory in lightweight bout against Francisco Prado of Argentina during UFC 284 at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Athletes

Battle Tested Jamie Mullarkey Is Living His Dream

Australian Lightweight Jamie Mullarkey Eyes A Spectacular Performance At Home Against Veteran John Makdessi At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Sep. 8, 2023

The fight game has tested Jamie Mullarkey at every step of his UFC career thus far, but that hasn’t stopped the 29-year-old Australian lightweight from enjoying his journey.

“Up and down,” Mullarkey told UFC.com. “But I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Mullarkey’s outlook is based off the fact that he loves being a fighter. He loves that he’s doing what he’s passionate about and that he gets to live out his dream. It’s important for Mullarkey to remember that, especially in moments like he experienced after his last fight in June.

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Early in fight week, Mullarkey received notice that his original opponent Guram Kutateladze was forced to withdraw from their bout due to visa issues. He was quickly offered a new opponent, UFC newcomer Muhammad Naimov, and he accepted. In that moment, Mullarkey admits that his excitement level dropped.

Jamie Mullarkey of Australia poses on the scale during the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-in at Qudos Bank Arena on September 08, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jamie Mullarkey of Australia poses on the scale during the UFC 293 ceremonial weigh-in at Qudos Bank Arena on September 08, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

He was looking forward to facing Kutateladze, but knew the show had to go on, so he agreed to face Naimov.

Naimov would go on to knock Mullarkey out. It was a devastating moment for the Aussie veteran.

How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

“I think the main emotion was disappointment and frustration,” Mullarkey said. “That fight wasn’t a bad performance; it was just a big lesson about not getting complacent. It was a quick TKO and I didn’t take a crazy amount of damage, so I’m healthy, I got straight back into training and getting on this card was important. I’m grateful.

“I deal with it by reminding myself that I’m living my dream. Even when I have a bad day in the gym, hurt myself, have a s*** day of training and nothing goes right and I feel like having a bit of a cry, it always brings a bit of a smile back to my face when I go back to thinking ‘You’re doing it, you’re living your dream.’”

Jamie Mullarkey of Australia prepares to fight Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jamie Mullarkey of Australia prepares to fight Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

So here we are, just a short two months since his loss to Naimov, and Mullarkey is smiling just days away from facing veteran John Makdessi on a big PPV event in his home country of Australia. It’s the perfect scenario for Mullarkey to bounce back, and his fire to win is burning bigger than ever.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya Expects An ANZAC Showcase | Sean Strickland Believes MMA Is The Ultimate Escape

“I’ve been there before. I’ve picked myself up and dusted myself off a couple times now,” Mullarkey said. “It was a massive motivator. I think you need [setbacks] every now and then to really light a fire under you. I know it shouldn’t come to that point where you need it, but every single day that fight is in my mind and it’s burning the fire.”

Against Makdessi, Mullarkey is determined to make ‘zero mistakes’ and be technically sound from start to finish. He’s going to let the emotions of fighting in front of a home crowd fuel him and help him live up to the potential he knows he possesses every time he steps in the Octagon.

Jamie Mullarkey TKOs Devonte Smith | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Jamie Mullarkey TKOs Devonte Smith | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker
/

And although he believes that he matches up well with Makdessi, he’s confident that he’s going to control everything about their bout.

“John Makdessi is a high caliber opponent. He’s very experienced. He’s an OG in this sport and it’s pretty exciting to be fighting him. I’m looking to just beat him in every aspect of the game, and I think I will. I think I’m going to dominate every point of the fight,” Mullarkey said. “I think he will be trying to frustrate me and lead me into traps and have a distance kickboxing match. That’s what we’ve really prepped hard for. I’m ready for everything he’s going to do.”

Preview Every Fight On UFC 293

If things go the way that Mullarkey has envisioned, he’ll be back in the win column and UFC 293 will go down as one of the most special moments in his mixed martial arts career.

“It will be, by far, the biggest moment of my career so far,” Mullarkey said. “That’s all I’m seeing at the moment. I’m just seeing my hand getting raised and 20,000 people screaming and I’m super excited.”

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
Jamie Mullarkey
UFC 293
:
Israel Adesanya on UFC 293 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 293 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland In Sydney On September 9, 2023 

More
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | CHRIS CURTIS TALKS UFC 293,…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Georges St-Pierre To Be Inducted Into Canada's Sports…

"Rush" Will Become First Mixed Martial Artist To Receive The Order Of Sport

More
: