Battle Tested Jamie Mullarkey Is Living His Dream

He was looking forward to facing Kutateladze, but knew the show had to go on, so he agreed to face Naimov.

Naimov would go on to knock Mullarkey out. It was a devastating moment for the Aussie veteran.

How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

“I think the main emotion was disappointment and frustration,” Mullarkey said. “That fight wasn’t a bad performance; it was just a big lesson about not getting complacent. It was a quick TKO and I didn’t take a crazy amount of damage, so I’m healthy, I got straight back into training and getting on this card was important. I’m grateful.

“I deal with it by reminding myself that I’m living my dream. Even when I have a bad day in the gym, hurt myself, have a s*** day of training and nothing goes right and I feel like having a bit of a cry, it always brings a bit of a smile back to my face when I go back to thinking ‘You’re doing it, you’re living your dream.’”