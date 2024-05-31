Bassil Hafez Is Here To Stay

“It changed my life,” he said. “It changed my life from thinking about my dreams to now finally being able to chase them. I get a little emotional talking about it, still. Something I think about every day is, man, I'm finally in the UFC and I'm finally able to work my ass off and it has much more meaning now. I've dreamed of being here for 14 years and now I'm finally here. And it feels amazing. I know that I have so much more to do and so much more to accomplish, and it empowers me to continue pushing forward and even more than it did before I ever got to the UFC.”

The 32-year-old Hafez, who now makes his home in Denver, is back on the east coast to face the returning Mickey Gall on the UFC 302 card at Prudential Center. Again, that’s the good news. The bad is that it’s been nearly a year since his first trip to the Octagon thanks to injuries. But he’s here now, and appreciative that he made such an impression on fans the first time that they’ve been waiting to see what he does for an encore.

“I definitely can feel that because of the fact that who I fought is thriving,” said Hafez. “That fight is in people's minds and I'm grateful for that. I got the opportunity to prove myself against one of the best guys in the division, and a lot of guys don't get that opportunity. So I'm grateful to be in the UFC and that I got the call over somebody else to go in there and prove that I am as tough as I say I am. And whether people forgot about me or not, I'm excited to remind them come June 1st that I'm here to stay. I'm not just going to be creeping the door open; I'm kicking the door down every time I fight. And you're only as good as your last performance. So my goal is to make sure that I go out there again and I do everything I can to impress the fans, but make sure I get a win and hopefully earn a bonus again. I want to keep that reminder in people's minds that this guy Bassil is not a joke. He's a top-level fighter and he's going to work his way up.”