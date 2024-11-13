Bassil Hafez's Bigger Mission

“I don't want to just have my name on a paper saying I did something,” he said. “I want to actually feel the difference that I made. The reason I got involved in this is because what it really comes down to is that it’s something that I feel would make my mother proud. I know that she was big into charity and big into being a good person and giving back. And she did that in her own way in different ways. And so, for me, it's something that’s a double-edged sword where we went through financial hardship because of breast cancer, and I know that maybe it led to stress in the household. So if that donation makes that one weekend or one month they don't fight and they're showing love to each other, it's maybe something that would've made a difference in our household before they eventually passed. And once someone passes away, they're gone. You only get one opportunity to spend time with that person. So hopefully we can help a family going through financial hardships with a little bit, something that can help take the stress off them and live their life with the last bit of time they have.”

Hafez pauses, thinking about his mom and her struggles. And how hard she fought to beat this disease.

“She worked every single day,” he said. “She didn't want to work every single day while she's having stage four breast cancer for four years, going to chemo radiation every morning. She didn't want to work. Who wants to work going through that? I know people that have had breast cancer, and luckily, they didn't have to work. Maybe their situation was different. They got to get the treatment and go home and rest and it's like, man, people don't understand. Too many people don't understand. Yeah, life is hard, but it doesn't need to be harder. We don't need to make it harder on each other. And the fact that you could be sick, and you don't get treated any differently, and you still have to wake up and go to work - even if you can't eat that day, if you don't even have the energy to get up, you're nauseated, you're throwing up. You still have to get up and do everything, and no one expects you to tell your story and no, you just got to get up and work.”