Barstool’s Jeff Nadu Has His Eye On Top Prospect Dennis Buzukja | UFC FIGHT PASS

“The kid is obviously very tough, I think he’s an animal,” Nadu said. “Getting in an arena like that with so many people watching, and being able to perform like that is incredible to me. I think the kid’s a star, I think he’s going to be a star, and he obviously works hard at what he does.”

Throughout Buzukja’s 12-fight career, which includes two Contender Series appearances, one thing has become abundantly clear: Albanian people support Albanian people. This is why somebody like Jeff Nadu will take time out of a busy college basketball Saturday to tune into a UAE Warriors fight card.

“I think it has a lot to do with just loyalty and how we’re raised,” Nadu said. “Albania is a small country, so anytime you see an Albanian doing well you want to see them succeed. I think it’s just how we are; we’re loyal people, and we want to see our people do well.”

Despite being as hardcore a college basketball fan as it gets, the presence of an emerging Albanian star such as Buzukja has opened Nadu’s eyes to the entire mixed martial arts world.

“I watch a lot of the big fights, but Dennis is definitely getting me to want to watch things like maybe the Contender Series or some of the smaller shows,” Nadu said.