Barboza Expecting "A Big War" Against Gaethje

“I know when they close the door to the cage, it’s time to work,” he said. “I worked a long time for that time, and I don’t need to change. I am that guy. The good Edson and the bad Edson is the same guy. When the referee says ‘Go,’ the bad Edson’s coming, but they’re the same guy.”

So it’s no surprise that while good Edson is doing whatever it takes to get the win, when the fight is over, he does hope that all is well for his opponent.

“When the fight’s over, of course,” he said when asked if he ever worries about his opponents. “But in the middle of the fight, of course not. I’m trying to really hurt the guy. Everything I throw, I’m trying to get him, but when the fight’s finished, I know he’s probably got a family, he’s got to go home. He’s not a friend, but I definitely think about my opponents and I want them to recover fast and come back to work.”