Barberena Ready To Take The Next Step

This time around, however, he’s stayed close to home, spending the bulk of his time preparing for this weekend’s showdown with Luque at Gym-O in Gastonia, North Carolina, mixing in a little work in Knoxville on the side. Although he admits to missing his crew in the desert, being in close proximity to his family has had a major impact on his preparation.

“Of course I miss my team, my family at The MMA Lab — (John) Crouch, Benson (Henderson) and all the training partners there — but this time, I decided to run my camp here at Gym-O with Jeff Jimmo as the head coach and he’s running my camp down to a tee.

“He controls my diet, my strength and conditioning and all my training this camp,” said Barberena, who defeated both Jake and Joe Ellenburger in what turned out to be the final fights of their respective careers. “I’m really confident in this camp and the coaches and training partners I have here. It’s also a lot closer to home, so that’s great because I get to see my kids frequently and that’s a huge plus.

“I feel like a lot has changed,” he added. “I’m in a new place, mentally and physically, living the life that I’m living now on the farm. Everything is right and now is the time to take that next step.”

Doing so against Luque is a tough ask, as the former Ultimate Fighter contestant has quietly morphed into a dangerous threat just outside the Top 15 in the welterweight division.