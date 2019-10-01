Barber Intends To Make A Statement In Boston

That might seem fast, but Barber already has two wins – both via TKO – in the UFC and is still just 21 years old. With that in mind, however, the Colorado native finds herself a little caught off guard as she approaches her third fight.

“It’s always surreal to me,” Barber told UFC.com. “Some days, when I go to the gym, I just go in and train, and then other days, I sit back, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this is my life, and I’m on ESPN.’ It’s just crazy.”

That said, Barber’s third UFC fight is her toughest yet, as she squares off against another impressive up-and-comer in Gillian Robertson. It’s Barber’s first bout as a ranked fighter, as well as her first against a ranked opponent. The Canadian presents a particular challenge on the mat, as five of her seven wins have come by submission, and her most recent win came by way of a ground-and-pound TKO at UFC 240.