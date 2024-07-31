Bantamweight Spotlight | UFC Abu Dhabi

The 32-year-old bantamweight had no problem rescheduling the fight with Nurmagomedov, but he told UFC.com earlier this week that he asked for Nurmagomedov to get one more win before they faced each other, and that happened, as Nurmagomedov is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Bekzat Almakhan earlier this year.

The 28-year-old Russian comes into the matchup with an undefeated record of 17-0. He has had a quick run to the top of the division, only making his UFC debut three years ago, and recently securing wins over Raoni Barcelos and Almakhan. Seven of his wins have come by submission, with two of them by knockout, showcasing his ability to find success in a variety of areas.

Earlier this week, Sandhagen said he feels that his fight with Nurmagomedov is ‘a real-life kung fu fight’. Both athletes are very high-level, technical fighters, which makes for an interesting fight to tune in for.