Bantamweight Spotlight | UFC Abu Dhabi

There’s a lot on the line in Abu Dhabi for the bantamweight division as Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov are the men on the marquee. Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is set to face Merab Dvalishvili later this year at UFC 306, which means a new contender may emerge after this weekend for whoever the champion may be.
Former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo are set to collide on the main card. The spotlight is on the 135-pound division inside Etihad Arena on Saturday night.
Sandhagen and Nurmagomedov were originally set to face each other last August in a main event in Nashville, Tennessee. An injury forced Nurmagomedov out of the bout, with Rob Font stepping in to face Sandhagen. Sandhagen won the bout by unanimous decision but suffered an injury during the fight that put him on the sidelines for the last year.
The 32-year-old bantamweight had no problem rescheduling the fight with Nurmagomedov, but he told UFC.com earlier this week that he asked for Nurmagomedov to get one more win before they faced each other, and that happened, as Nurmagomedov is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Bekzat Almakhan earlier this year.
The 28-year-old Russian comes into the matchup with an undefeated record of 17-0. He has had a quick run to the top of the division, only making his UFC debut three years ago, and recently securing wins over Raoni Barcelos and Almakhan. Seven of his wins have come by submission, with two of them by knockout, showcasing his ability to find success in a variety of areas.
Earlier this week, Sandhagen said he feels that his fight with Nurmagomedov is ‘a real-life kung fu fight’. Both athletes are very high-level, technical fighters, which makes for an interesting fight to tune in for.
Before the main event makes the walk to the Octagon, Vera and Figueiredo will face off. This fight marks Figueiredo’s third in the UFC bantamweight division after a long run at flyweight, where he held the title.
Since joining the 135-pound division, “Deus da Guerra” has found success, defeating Font by unanimous decision and Cody Garbrandt by submission earlier this year at UFC 300. The 36-year-old sits right outside the Top 5, currently ranked No. 6, and is on the hunt to secure gold in this weight class, as well. A big win over Vera on Saturday could put him right in the title contention mix.
On the flip side, Vera is coming off his first chance at the belt against the champion, O’Malley, just a few months ago in Miami. Things didn’t go his way, but “Chito” is eager to get things back on track and start his climb back to that belt.
Following his loss, Vera said he asked the UFC for a Top 5 opponent, and while Figueiredo isn’t currently in the Top 5, he is a former champion and Vera believes this is a huge fight for the division. Beating a former champion is a huge statement, especially coming off a loss. Vera has been in the Octagon with some of the best in the division, including Sandhagen, Dominick Curz, Frankie Edgar and José Aldo. Having never been knocked out or submitted in his career, Vera is known for his durability in fights, no matter the circumstances.
It's no secret that the bantamweight division is at an exciting time. With a title fight set to go down in Las Vegas in a couple months, this weekend could present a couple new contenders for the champion.
