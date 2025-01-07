Bantamweight Showdown Between Henry Cejudo And Song Yadong Headlines UFC's Return To Seattle

In the main event, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and current No. 7 ranked bantamweight contender Henry Cejudo returns to action against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong. In the co-main event, No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Rob Font takes on fellow veteran and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG takes place Saturday, February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning with the prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG tickets will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 1pm ET/10am PT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, January 8 at 1pm ET/10am PT via the website UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 9 starting at 1pm ET/10am PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

A 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling for the United States, Cejudo (16-4, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) steps back into the Octagon aiming to remind everyone of the skills that saw him become just the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. Considered to be among the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, Cejudo holds notable wins over TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson and Marlon Moraes. He now looks to take out Song in dominant fashion.

Song (21-8-1 1NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China) plans to make a statement in his fourth UFC main event and insert himself into the title conversation. Still only 27 years old, he has already cemented himself as one of the top talents in the bantamweight division with wins over Chris Gutierrez, Ricky Sumon and Marlon Moraes. Song now seeks to secure the biggest victory of his career with a standout performance.

The always exciting Font (21-8, fighting out of Woburn, MA) intends to start his 2025 campaign by adding another former champion to his resume. A well-rounded athlete, he holds the second most knockouts in UFC bantamweight history with six, including those over Adrian Yanez, Thomas Almeida and Matt Schnell. He now has his sights set on defending his spot in the rankings and starting another run towards the Top 5.

Cruz (24-4, fighting out of San Diego, CA) returns to action for the first time in almost three years. One of the best bantamweights in MMA history, Cruz holds iconic victories over some of the most notable names in the UFC, including Urijah Faber, T.J. Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson. He now is focused on delivering a vintage performance in his 19th appearance under the Zuffa banner.

Additional bouts on the card include: