The Momentum Of Douglas Silva de Andrade

Perhaps it was because only fought once in 2019 before he sat out all of 2020. Perhaps it’s the movement between the 145-pound and 135-pound divisions that have kept him out of the prognosticators’ calculations. Whatever the reason, he may have his fellow 135ers looking over their collective shoulder if he can extend his current two-fight win-streak in the same hellbent fashion Saturday when he meets Said Nurmagomedov on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev.

“We're here to work. We want to keep this momentum going. With this fight, I will have done three fights in less than ten months. Let's see if it's possible to have another one before the end of the year. It's in God's hands, but that's why we're here, to work and go to war.”

The current campaign to make up for lost time started when he returned to the Octagon—and returned to bantamweight—last October, when he promptly knocked out Gaetano Pirrello just over two minutes into the first round, earning both the win and a performance bonus. He’d follow that up with a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 271 that he ended in a second-round submission of Sergey Mozorov. The 37-year-old had always been a danger, but there has been an undeniable fire in his eyes lately.