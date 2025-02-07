Bantamweight Legend Dominick Cruz Announces Retirement

He was 17-1 at the time and unquestionably the top 135-pound fighter on the planet, and, at 25, it felt as if Cruz was primed to become one of the cornerstones of the UFC, especially as the featherweight and bantamweight divisions were poised to flourish. He was ahead of his time with his movement-based style, combining quick movements with unique stance switches and entries to keep opponents off-balance and often swinging at air.

In a sport where one of the core offensive ideas is to hit and not get hit, Cruz was a virtuoso; his conditioning and wrestling working in concert with his striking to allow him to craft masterpieces inside the cage.

Order UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

But it wasn’t just his skills that made him stand out.

Cruz was telegenic and articulate, with just the right amount of no-nonsense to his personality to make you either love him or hate him, which is the promotional sweet spot when it comes to combat sports. He also came equipped with a ready-made rival and it didn’t hurt that he was a bigger star at the time, either.