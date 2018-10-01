Bandenay Confident Sacrifices Will Pay Off

There must be more difficult assignments than facing the only Uruguayan fighter on the UFC’s first card in Uruguay, but it’s hard to think of one at the moment.

Yet the young man tasked with facing Rivera’s Eduardo Garagorri this weekend is actually embracing being the “bad guy.”

“I really like to fight as a visitor,” laughs Humberto Bandenay. “For some reason it motivates me even more to have the public against me, the visiting underdog. That said, I'll always do my job regardless of where we fight, period.”

Already with his back against the wall following back-to-back losses to Gabriel Benitez and Austin Arnett, the 24-year-old Bandenay did make a strong positive impression in his 2017 debut as he scored a Performance of the Night knockout over Martin Bravo, and it’s that potential that has kept him positive two years into his stay on the UFC’s featherweight roster.