The ‘Bam Bam’ Mixtape, Vol. 1

But this weekend, it might be time for the 34-year-old veteran to select the song that ushers him in, and given the way he’s framing this return to London on Saturday, there is one track that comes to mind, simply for the opening line: Jay-Z, The Black Album, Track 10.

“Allow me to re-introduce myself” booms Shawn Carter to open “Public Service Announcement,” an interlude on his classic “retirement” album from 2003, shouting a sentiment that has been a familiar refrain of the UFC veteran, who ventures up to middleweight to take on Makhmud Muradov on Saturday night at the O2 Arena, marking his second consecutive appearance in London.

“I saw the London card was announced and thought it was perfect, so immediately I thought, ‘I want to ask to go back,’ and then my wife was like, ‘You should ask to go back!’” Barberena said with a laugh when asked if this week’s return trip across the Atlantic was happenstance or a coordinated effort. “We were both like, ‘It’s redemption! We’re gonna go back and get some redemption,’ so that’s what the play was.

“I asked (UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard), ’Can I get on that London card’ and he said it was full, but ‘if anything opens up, I’ll let you know.’ That was a bummer, but he came back to me a couple weeks later and I got the matchup with Makhmud in London, and I was like, ‘Awesome! Perfect! Exactly what I wanted’ because I want to go back.

“I want to get my redemption there in London.”