A Balanced Westin Wilson

Which brings him to Las Vegas and his meeting with Silva. It’s Wilson’s first bout since a loss in his short notice UFC debut in July against Joanderson Brito, so you knew he’d be back to at least try to return to the win column; but, more importantly, the 34-year-old out of Simpsonville, South Carolina wants to show what he can do on the sport’s biggest stage with a full training camp.

“Heck yeah,” he laughs. “Ten days versus ten weeks. Maybe even more than 10 weeks. But you know what to expect. You've been through it. You can visualize the whole process. You can visualize what your fight week's going to be. You can visualize how the weight cut's going to be, you know what the rooms look like. For me, everything's the exact same. There's no more guessing and imagining.”

This time, all that matters is the fight, which sounds simple enough, but for Wilson, this second go-round comes with the same doubters that showed up for the Brito fight. It’s annoying, for sure, but Wilson is taking everything with class.