BAKAI BANK BECOMES AN OFFICAL PARTNER OF UFC IN CIS

As an Official Partner of UFC, Bakai Bank will have a presence at UFC live events, run joint marketing and promotional campaigns alongside UFC, and be integrated across UFC’s Eurasia digital platforms, including serving as the Presenting Partner of an upcoming episode of UFC Eurasia’s YouTube series Homeland of Champions

Andre Gromkovski, Vice President UFC Eurasia, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Bakai Bank, one of Kyrgyzstan’s leading and most respected financial institutions, as an official partner in the region. This marks the first time a bank has joined UFC in Central Asia, and we are confident that this partnership will open new opportunities for brand development, attract new fans, and strengthen UFC’s position as the leading MMA promotion globally. Through joint initiatives and innovative solutions, we aim to connect with an audience that is increasingly engaged and loyal.”

Timur Ibragimov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bakai Bank, said: “It is a great honor for us to partner with UFC, a global promotion that showcases the best fighters in the world, including athletes from Kyrgyzstan. We want every citizen of Kyrgyzstan to experience UFC and support their compatriots not only through broadcasts but live and in person. UFC inspires millions around the globe, and we are confident that our collaboration will not only strengthen the Bakai Bank brand in Eurasia but also create new emotional touchpoints with our customers. For us, this marks the beginning of a new stage — modern, ambitious, and customer-focused. Bakai Bank is moving where the energy and action are. That is why we are with UFC.”