Baisangur Susurkaev Is Hunting Down The Middleweight Elite

Susurkaev made a record-breaking turnaround after his Tuesday night win at Meta APEX as he jetted to Chicago to fight just four days later at UFC 319, where he submitted Eric Nolan on his Octagon debut to get his UFC career off to a flying start.

UFC 328 Full Fight Card Preview

It didn’t take Susurkaev long to return to action, as he featured at UFC 322 the following November and knocked out Eric McConico in the third round. It extended his perfect professional record to 11-0. Now he’s set for his third UFC fight, on his third numbered UFC card, as he prepares to take on Brazil’s Djorden Santos at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.

“I’m really happy,” he told UFC.com. “It’s the third one when I fight on a big card – two times with Khamzat, one time with Islam, and I think it means something because every fight, it’s a good future for me… We made the new record, with two fights in four days, and (was) the first guy after Dana White’s Contender Series to go to a (numbered event) press conference. I think that was a big moment for me, and I was happy to be there”