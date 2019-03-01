Bad Luck In Rearview Mirror for Tom Breese

Before UFC London headliner Darren Till soared from obscurity to a world title shot, it was assumed that if any England native was going to make that march to the top at breakneck speed, it was going to be Birmingham’s Tom Breese.

Blessed with the talent and attitude to dominate, Breese brought an unbeaten 7-0 record into the Octagon in 2015, and after blistering finishes of Luiz Dutra Jr. and Cathal Pendred, the buzz was deafening. A decision over Keita Nakamura wasn’t as spectacular, and then a little over three months after that victory, he suffered the first loss of his career to Sean Strickland.

It was a split decision defeat to a tough opponent, but it was a hit to his rapid rise, for sure. A middleweight debut against Oluwale Bamgbose in March 2017 was scrapped on the day of the fight, and while he ultimately made his return with a Performance of the Night knockout of Dan Kelly last May, more injuries kept him sidelined until this weekend’s bout against Ian Heinisch.

“It’s a tough game,” said Breese. “But I’m still here.”