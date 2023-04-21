Back To Business For Ricky Glenn

“For almost four months, I was riding the Airdyne bike with just my left leg and my arms, no right leg,” he said. “And I was on crutches for eight weeks, so I'd go to the YMCA in the mornings on my crutches and hit all the machines and everything I could. I was still working my opposite leg, everything I could without using the right leg. I was consistent with my training and I think that helped. When I did come back, I felt sharp and it was like I didn't even miss a beat.”

That’s a lot of pain and sacrifice to get into a fistfight that will require more pain and sacrifice. What is it about this that makes Glenn do it?

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Pavlovich Explosive | Fighters On The Rise | Key Main Event Notes

“I'm still in it until I'm f**king done,” he said. “I'm not gonna give up and I'm definitely persistent. I'm thankful that I have the drive that I do and the vision and all that stuff, but I have a little more fight for it. I've talked about in the past, about having a son now and trying to be more present, but I’m investing in the daily grind to get the outcome I need and the future I want for him and our family.”

That attitude hasn’t just garnered Glenn a sizeable fanbase among hardcore followers of the sport, but respect from his peers, including Giagos, who was happy to be fighting someone who is going to fight him on Saturday night.