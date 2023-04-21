Back To Business For Ricky Glenn

When a complete detachment of his adductor longus tendon took Ricky Glenn out for over a year in March of 2022, the Iowan was left with some decisions to make. Sure, he’s only 34, but when you can’t train for six months, that’s not a good thing.
So he got back to renovating a house in Marshalltown, and even though he had another avenue to put food on the table, once cleared to go back to the gym, he knew what the end result was going to be.
“Yeah, I’ve got some other options, but damn, man, I love fighting and it pays a little better fighting than this other work that I really don't want to be doing,” laughs “The Gladiator,” who makes his first start since October of 2021 against Christos Giagos this weekend in Las Vegas.
But we’ll put this out there for future reference – a home renovation show starring Ricky Glenn would be must-see TV.
Glenn laughs.
“I need to tell my manager to get me on one of those shows,” he said. “I'll show 'em around Marshalltown.”
Production will have to wait, though, as Glenn is back to his day job and happy to get on with the business of fighting after a arduous recovery that saw him doing whatever he could to stay in shape as his groin injury healed.
“For almost four months, I was riding the Airdyne bike with just my left leg and my arms, no right leg,” he said. “And I was on crutches for eight weeks, so I'd go to the YMCA in the mornings on my crutches and hit all the machines and everything I could. I was still working my opposite leg, everything I could without using the right leg. I was consistent with my training and I think that helped. When I did come back, I felt sharp and it was like I didn't even miss a beat.”
That’s a lot of pain and sacrifice to get into a fistfight that will require more pain and sacrifice. What is it about this that makes Glenn do it?
“I'm still in it until I'm f**king done,” he said. “I'm not gonna give up and I'm definitely persistent. I'm thankful that I have the drive that I do and the vision and all that stuff, but I have a little more fight for it. I've talked about in the past, about having a son now and trying to be more present, but I’m investing in the daily grind to get the outcome I need and the future I want for him and our family.”
That attitude hasn’t just garnered Glenn a sizeable fanbase among hardcore followers of the sport, but respect from his peers, including Giagos, who was happy to be fighting someone who is going to fight him on Saturday night.
“That's quite the compliment and I appreciate it, but whether they respect me or not, I'm coming at 'em with the same energy,” said Glenn. “I know they're training to do whatever they can to me to be victorious, but I don't care either way. Whatever they're saying - respect, no respect - I'm coming in there the same.”
Yeah, if you’re a fight fan, you have to love Ricky Glenn. He’s the real deal. And if things go the way he wants them to, he’s just getting started.
“I'm ready to reap the rewards,” said Glenn. “My last guy I was supposed to fight was Drew Dober. Now, he's back in the top 15. Grant Dawson is Top 15. I'm right there to get into the Top 15 and I want to make a run at it. I've been in it since 2006, and training and boxing before then. And I know you probably hear it all the time, but geez, man, I dedicated my life to this. I've moved across the country back to our hometown. I live and eat this s**t and I'm mindful about what I'm putting in my body and mindful about everything surrounding my career and fighting and getting better and proving stuff and staying sharp. I've been dedicated to the sport for a long time and I'm ready to reap the rewards. I need to just get in there and show you guys what I got.”
